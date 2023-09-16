Cabinet reshuffle: Confusion in CPM as leaders give contradictory responses on matter

Thiruvananthapuram: There seems to be confusion in the CPM regarding the state cabinet's reshuffle as the party's leaders have been giving contradicting responses on the matter.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said reports of a cabinet reshuffle are not true and have been fabricated by the media.

"Such a reshuffle has not yet been discussed among the LDF. There is nothing wrong with requesting for a ministry. However, it has to be kept in mind that not everyone can be included," he said.

He also said the only discussion that happened in this regard was during the formation of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Antony Raju confirmed the development. "It would be news if there's no reshuffle. The reorganisation will happen after carefully considering the party's current equation and political developments. I accepted the ministership fully aware that my tenure would be for only two-and-a-half years," said Raju.

Minister V Sivankutty said he had no knowledge of the reshuffle. "It is not a matter for ministers to comment on. There is a process for these matters and it will happen accordingly," he said.