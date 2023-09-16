Kochi youth reported missing in 2021 murdered in Goa, three held

Kochi: The police here on Saturday confirmed that the youth who reportedly went missing in November 2021 was murdered by a gang in Goa. The deceased has been identified as Jeff John Louis (27), a native of Ernakulam. Police arrested three people-Kottayam natives Anil Chacko, Steffin and Vishnu from Wayanad in connection with the case.



Kochi City police commissioner A Akbar told the media that Jeff was murdered by the three-member gang in Goa over personal vengeance. The official stated that the trio under arrest had confessed to the crime.

Probe into the missing case registered at Ernakulam south police station unfolded the murder. The city police commissioner stated that further investigation will be carried out to identify the involvement of more people in the crime.

According to police, the first accused Anil Chacko from Velloor in Kottayam was reportedly booked in a case registered under KAAPA. Velloor police also registered a case against Steffin, the second accused.

During the interrogation, the first accused had confessed that he hatched the conspiracy to kill Jeff over personal enmity.