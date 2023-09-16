Amidst controversy govt renews licence for Kuzhalnadan's resort at Chinnakanal

Thodupuzha: The state government has renewed the licence for the resort owned by Congress leader and MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan at Chinnakanal in Idukki district. The renewed licence allows the resort to function as a homestay. Although the application sought the renewal for a period of 5 years, it was sanctioned only till December 31 next year.



The CPM had used alleged law violations in connection with the resort as a handle to pin down Kuzhalnadan, who had come out with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T. Veena, including monthly payoffs to her by some companies. The licence for the resort has been renewed amidst this controversy. The homestay licence for the establishment had expired on March 31.

C.N. Mohanan, the CPM district secretary for Ernakulam, had earlier stated that the resort in Chinnakanal was built by violating rules.

"Under the land assignment rules, land can be bought in Chinnakanal village only for the purpose of agriculture and for building houses. Kuzhalnadan, who bought the land after submitting an affidavit to the Chinnakanal village officer stating that he did not own a house anywhere else in Kerala, constructed a resort on the land. He had claimed the other day that it was not a resort but a guest house. That is a lie. It is a resort that is being run there, and bookings are going on even now. The MLA, who argues in the Assembly and outside that the Western Ghats would be destroyed if resorts were allowed to be constructed in the area, has illegally bought the land and built a resort there," alleged Mohanan.