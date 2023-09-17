Nipah virus: No fresh cases in Kerala; 42 more samples test negative

Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed that no fresh cases of Nipah virus have been reported in the state. Forty-two samples, collected from people including those in the high-risk category, have tested negative for the virus, said the minister while addressing the media.

She said the medical student, who was in isolation with suspected symptoms in Thiruvananthapuram, also tested negative. The test result of another Thiruvananthapuram native is awaited.



The minister on Saturday said the reduced rate of infection hints that the Nipah outbreak is under control in the state.

The health department is continuing efforts to trace the contacts of Nipah-infected people in Kozhikode. Police assistance will be sought to identify the mobile phone tower of the people who are suspected to have come into contact with the infected.

Veena George also told the media that the central team camping in Kozhikode will visit the 2018 Nipah Epic Centre to analyse the outbreak.

“All four Nipah patients under treatment are stable now. The health condition of the child on ventilator support is also improving,” she said.

The health department will collect over 100 samples for the Nipah test. Each person listed in the high-risk category will be tested.

The health minister stated that those in the contact list and with suspected symptoms will be monitored for 42 days. Samples of the people who completed 18 days after coming into contact with the infected persons will be collected for the test.

At present, Kerala reported six positive Nipah cases in Kozhikode. Apart from Kozhikode, people in Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Thrissur are also included in the contact list.