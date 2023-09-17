Writer-academic CR Omanakuttan laid to rest

Kochi: Writer, academic and orator C R Omanakuttan, who passed away on Saturday, was laid to rest here on Sunday. The mortal remains of Omanakuttan, 80, was cremated at Ravipuram crematorium with state honours around 2.30 pm.

Hundreds of people, mostly his students from his decades-long career as a Malayalam professor in various government colleges, paid last respects to him at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra where the body was kept for public viewing from 9.30 am to 2 pm.

Actor Mammootty, who was Omanakuttan’s student at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was among those who paid their last respects to the departed at Kadavanthra.

Actors Fahadh Faasil, Jayasurya, Manoj K Jayan, filmmakers B Unnikrishnan and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, writers N S Madhavan, Shibu Chakaravarthy and Sunil P Elayidom were among the mourners.

Tripunithura MLA K Babu, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, former MP K Suresh Kurup and CPM state committee member Anil Kumar also paid last respects to Omanakuttan.

Omanakuttan died at a private hospital where he was admitted on Saturday morning due to a ruptured aorta. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the writer whom the veteran Left leader remembered as a legend who left a remarkable mark as an author and a cultural activist.

Born on February 13, 1943, in Kottayam, Omanakuttan wrote over 25 books and around 150 short stories during his decades-long literary career. Omanakuttan received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour in 2010.

His bond with Kottayam was so strong that when he built a house in Kochi he named it Thirunakkara after his hometown.

His wife Hemalatha is a former Kerala High Court official. Malayalam film director Amal Neerad is his son and actor Jyothirmayi is his daughter-in-law. He also has a daughter, Anupa, who teaches at the Maharaja's College. Scriptwriter and academic Gopan Chidambaram is his son-in-law.