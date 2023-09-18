Politics has degraded to the level of abusing an individual at any cost: Chandy Oommen

Kottayam: Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen on Monday responded to the cyber trolls on social media, who mocked him for inadvertently saying that the length of the small intestine was one-and-a-half kilometres.

Noting that the faux pas happened in the midst of an emotional speech at an event held in the honour of his father the late Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram two months ago, he pointed out that the same was being circulated now as if he made the remark yesterday. He said even the chief minister was in attendance at the event.

“Politics has been degraded to the level of insulting an individual at any cost,” he rued.

Chandy Oommen's response came after what he said at the Oommen Chandy memorial event was trolled on social media.

"I saw a video yesterday and couldn't help but laugh. A speech I made two months ago was edited out and circulated as if I made the remark yesterday. You know the state of mind I was in after my father’s death. Yes, I made a mistake. But I wonder why it resurfaced now. I don't understand how some people suddenly remembered what I had said at an event two months ago. The politics here has been degraded to the level of abusing someone at any cost," Chandy Oommen said.

"For the last nine years, a witch hunt was launched on my father and our family. I clearly remember what Deshabhimani had published. In July 2013, while attending a Youth Congress camp, I was shocked when I read the newspaper in the morning. It said Ganesh, myself and... I'm not telling all the names…. possessed land. It's been a long time since you've been searching for this land. Haven't you found it yet? Was it the Congress that did all this?” he asked.

He then said haters can keep attacking but they will not back off or get tired.