Man wanted for defrauding used car dealer in Wayanad traced to Vijayawada prison

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 12:45 AM IST
Representational Image. Photo: iStock/ AndreyPopov

Wayanad: A serial fraudster, who had been absconding since defrauding a used-car seller, was on Sunday traced to the district jail in Vijayawad by the Wayanad Cyber Police.

A police team from Wayanad headed by Inspector Shaju Joseph registered the arrest of Salmanul Faris, a native of Kavilumpara, Kozhikode, who has a dozen cases in four states.

Faris had allegedly defrauded Rs 1.5 lakh from the owner of a used-car showroom by showing him a vehicle registered under a different owner in an online marketplace.

At the same time he struck a deal with the owner of the vehicle, a native of Kavummandan near Kalpetta. The showroom owner realised he had been cheated as Faris failed to produce the vehicle after receiving the money.

He was imprisoned in Vijayawada in a separate case. According to the police, Faris has cases in 12 station limits at Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi and Kolkata.

