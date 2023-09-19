Nipah outbreak: Health dept heaves sigh of relief as more samples test negative

Kozhikode: The health authorities in Kerala heaved a sigh of relief after more Nipah test results returned negative on Tuesday.

This is the fourth consecutive day with zero positive cases.

All 49 test results received were negative. All 14 samples collected from bats were also negative, a press release from District Information Office Kozhikode said.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday explained the workings of the Nipah control room through social media. Leaders of various teams also shared details.

The last Nipah positive case reported in the state was on September 15.

The minister on Sunday said as no new positive Nipah cases were reported, the containment and quarantine measures would remain in place for 42 days from the last positive case reported.

The incubation period of the virus is 21 days and therefore, "a double incubation period of 42 days from the last positive case" is considered as the period during which caution has to be exercised, George had explained.

The total number of cases of Nipah infection confirmed in the state are six, of which two persons have died and four people are being treated.

The World Health Organisation and ICMR studies have found that the entire state, not just Kozhikode, is prone to such infections.