Kerala to conduct serosurveillance study to find reason behind Nipah outbreaks in Kozhikode: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said though the Nipah outbreak has been brought under control, it is too early to say the state is completely out of danger.

Holding a press conference after seven months, Pinarayi said the health department has adopted the best possible and scientific measures to curb the virus from spreading in the state.

He said since the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) is yet to give a response on why Kozhikode continues to be the hotspot of Nipah outbreaks in the state, the government will conduct a serosurveillance study to find out the same.

Providing further details on the Nipah scenario, the chief minister said though the chances of a second wave are slim, it does not mean the people can be lackadaisical about safety measures.

"A Nipah Action Plan was formulated and a 19-team core committee was formed to carry out Nipah-related activities in the state," said Pinarayi.

He further asked media reporters, besides health workers, to take extra precautions while engaging in on-field work considering the high infection rate of the virus.

He also said while the active cases and those under isolation have been receiving the best possible treatment, the contact list may grow further.