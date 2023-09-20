At 2 pm on Wednesday, the lives of dozens of people changed for the good, winning crores or lakhs of rupees, while hopes of millions vanished in a matter of minutes when the finance minister of Kerala KN Balagopal announced the result of Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 Result in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of Rs 25 crores went to a Coimbatore Annur native Natarajan, who bought 10 tickets each worth Rs 500 from Bava Lottery Agency situated at Walayar in Palakkad four days ago.



This year, Palakkad is in the news for not delivering the first-prize lottery ticket. The district topped in the Onam bumper lottery sale that started on July 27, too.

A total of 11,70,050 Thiruvonam bumper tickets were sold in Palakkad district alone – two lakh tickets more than Thrissur which is ranked second. A whopping Rs 46.80 crore went to the state government through the sale of tickets from Palakkad, according to the Office of the District lottery officer, Palakkad.

A total of 85 lakh tickets were sold in the state in 10 series out of which 75,76,500 tickets were sold. The total amount of prizes is Rs 125 crores.

Last year, the highest number of tickets were sold in Palakkad district. Out of the total 67 lakh tickets sold in the state, Palakkad topped with 10.5 lakh ticket sales.