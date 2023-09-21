Nipah outbreak: More relaxations announced in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: More restrictions were relaxed in Kozhikode after 27 Nipah test results returned negative on Thursday.

All the wards in 9 gram panchayats of Vadakara taluk will no longer remain containment zones. The restrictions were lifted as all those who were in contact with Nipah victims and positive patients were traced, district disaster management authority chairperson and district collector A Geetha said in the latest advisory on Thursday. These panchayats were declared containment zones on September 13.

Restrictions imposed in wards 43 – 48 and 51 of Farook Municipality were also relaxed partially. All shops and markets in the area can operate till 8 pm. Banks and treasury may be operated till 2 pm.

Those who were in close contact with someone who tested positive should however, continue in quarantine. They should continue using masks and sanitiser and practice social distancing. Those in isolation should remain so for 21 days.

Health Minister Veena George informed the media that no new Nipah cases have been reported on Thursday. As part of Nipah prevention, the core committee met in the morning and the review meeting in the evening. The Health Minister presided the meetings virtually.

At present, there are 981 people in the contact list of Nipah positive patients. The condition of the 9-year-old boy, who is being treated at a private hospital, has improved. The health condition of others under treatment is satisfactory.