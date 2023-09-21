Kerala CM, ministers to launch statewide publicity tour on November 18

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet members have announced their plan to tour all Assembly constituencies in the state from November 18 to December 24 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body elections.

The tour, titled ‘Mandalam Sadas’ (Assembly get-togethers), aims to make people aware about the state government’s achievements.

Under the programme, the Chief Minister and ministers will visit four to five Assembly constituencies every day, with local legislators organising each meeting. The Chief Minister and ministers would also interact with noted persons in the constituencies. However, the authorities have not revealed whether people's petitions would be accepted.

The programme will begin at Manjeswaram on November 18.

According to the official note on the programme, apart from enlightening the public on the progress of the government’s initiative to create a ‘New Kerala’ (Nava Keralam), the meetings are intended to learn the response of the society.

Prior to the programme, meetings involving people belonging to various sections such as local body representatives, cooperative sector authorities, workers, farmers, farm labourers, women, students and senior citizens would be organized to boost participation. Moreover, the presence of special invitees also would be ensured. They would include freedom fighters, leading personalities in different sectors and selected persons from among women, youth and students. Talented persons from Scheduled communities, artistic and cultural personalities, award winners, Theyyam artists, leaders of community and cultural organisations and representatives of places of worship also will be invited to these meetings.

Various cultural events too would be staged.