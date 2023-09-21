Man stung by wasps while climbing coconut tree dies

Kozhikode: A coconut tree climber who was stung by wasps died on Thursday.

Surendran (41) hailing from Parappanpara, Kannappankuntu, near Puthuppadi died at a private medical college hospital in Mukkom.

He was attacked by wasps while climbing a coconut tree on Wednesday at Mattikkunnu, near Kannappan Kunt area. Though rushed to the hospital immediately he succumbed to injuries the next day,

He was the son of late Mele Keederi Kariyathan and late Karthyayani. He is survived by wife Sree Jaya, son Arjun and siblings Sujatha, Sathy, Sahadevan and Sivaraman.