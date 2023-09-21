Over 1,000 dengue cases in Malappuram since May, district authorities issue warning

Malappuram: In light of the spurt in dengue cases in Malappuram, the district administration has issued a warning to the public.

The district has recorded 1,066 dengue cases and 1,533 suspected dengue cases since May. The district has also witnessed two deaths, one in April and the other in June in the Kuzhimanna and Kavanoor panchayats respectively.

The highest number of dengue cases were reported from Wandoor and Melattur health blocks. A field study of the Vector Control Unit has identified a possible increase in density of mosquitoes in Tanur, Tirur, Kondooty, Parappanangadi and Tirurangadi municipalities.

"The risk of spreading mosquito-borne diseases like dengue is higher in these five municipal areas. The vector control unit has also found that 41 wards in different municipalities have a higher probability of breeding mosquitos. The public has to observe a dry day every week. The dry day should be observed on Friday in schools, Saturday in offices and Sunday in houses", District Medical Officer, Dr R Renuka said.

The health department has also asked the public to destroy water sources which allow mosquitos to breed.

