'Illegal and arbitrary', Mathew Kuzhalnadan condemns vigilance probe against him

Kochi: Calling it 'illegal and arbitrary', Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday denounced the state government's decision to order a vigilance probe against his land deal in Chinnakanal.

However, he said he would cooperate with any kind of probe into the alleged irregularities in the sale and registration of his property.

“I'm ready to cooperate with any probe. But if the government is planning to hunt me using its power, I will fight it out legally. I won't claim any privilege of an MLA during the probe. I won't allow anyone to stamp me as a corrupt politician,” he asserted.

The probe was authorised under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The order, however, has not named Kuzhalnadan.

The Muvattupuzha MLA also harshly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for denying allegations against his daughter T Veena.

Pinarayi had claimed that Veena did not receive money from CMRL and criticised the I-T department for allegedly misusing his name in its report.

“The Chief Minister was lying about allegations against his daughter. He should tender a public apology. A CMRL official's diary had a reference to a person called PV. I'm sure, PV is Pinarayi Vijayan. I will end my political career if the CM proves that the allegations raised against him and his daughter were baseless. CMRL had paid Rs 1.72 crore to Veena only because she is the CM's daughter,” alleged Kuzhalnadan.

The Congress MLA had launched an attack against CM and his daughter in August after Malayala Manorama daily reported on the alleged financial transactions between Veena's firm and CMRL.

The controversy turned into a political war between Congress and CPM after Ernakulam CPM district secretary C N Mohanan raised allegations against Kuzhalnadan over his land deal in Chinnakanal.

The CPM leader alleged Chinnakanal building was constructed in violation of the Land Assignment Rules.

He also alleged tax evasion on the land purchase. Subsequently, the CPM complained to the Vigilance.