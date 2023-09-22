Forest officer suspended for withdrawing money from Adivasi watchers’ accounts

Palakkad: A forest department officer has been suspended from service after he was found guilty of withdrawing cash from two forest watchers' bank accounts using their ATM cards.



The victims belong to tribal communities.

Forest officials said the suspended officer -- K Premnath, a beat forest officer of Pothundi section of Nelliyampathy forest range -- withdrew Rs 1,500 each from the savings accounts of Ramesh of Cherunelli Colony and Kumar of Kalchadi Colonym, who work as watchers in Premnath’s office.

“Both the watchers didn’t know how to use the ATM cards. So, they have been keeping their ATM cards in the section office and withdrawing their salary with the help of fellow officers.

Premnath knew the arrangement and he withdrew Rs 1,500 each from both accounts on September 6. The duo came to know about the missing cash a few days later and gave a written complaint to the range officer about it. The officer launched a detailed investigation and found Premnath’s fraud,” said a forest officer.

The range officer submitted an inquiry report to the Palakkad district forest officer, who suspended Premnath from service on Thursday.