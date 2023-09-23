Anil Akkara alleges Rs 100 cr scam in Ayyanthole co-op bank

Thrissur: When the probe into the controversial Karuvannur co-operative bank scam is underway, former Congress MLA Anil Akkara has alleged that a scam worth Rs 100 crore was uncovered in Thrissur's Ayyanthole Service Co-operative bank.



“Bank employees P Sudhakaran and Sunanda Bhai are the kingpins of the scam. The property of a teacher and tehsildar based in Chittilappally was pledged for Rs 75 lakh. But only Rs 25 lakh was given to them. Aboobacker, a native of Malappuram was the mediator of this loan. The borrowers have given a fake address to claim the loan. Now, they are facing eviction over evasion of Rs 1.5 crore as loan arrears, said Anil Akkara.

It is alleged that the fraudsters in the bank had swindled Rs 50 lakh from these borrowers.

He also claimed that the bank has sanctioned over 40 loans to applicants from the address of a flat based in Thrissur.

Ayyanthole bank has come under scanner after the Enforcement Directorate revealed that Satheesh Kumar, a key accused in the Karuvannur bank scam laundered money through this bank.

The accused deposited unaccounted money worth Rs 40 crore in Ayyanthole Service Co-operative Bank, ED has found out. The agency has frozen five accounts of Satheesh and his family members in this bank.