Congress asks CPM to break silence over JD(S)-BJP alliance

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress has raised a sharp criticism against CPM a day after Janata Dal (Secular), a major ally of LDF in Kerala joined BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal here on Saturday asked the left party to break its silence over the same.



Taking a dig at CPM, Venugopal alleged that the party is afraid of BJP. He asked the party to clarify its stance on allowing JD(S) member K Krishnankutty in the state cabinet.

“ I would like to ask CPM whether JD(S) is representing NDA in the state cabinet. CPM should have cleared its stance on allowing JD(S) MLA as a minister. But surprisingly, the party has asked JD(S) to take a decision. JD(S) national leadership has been holding talks to join NDA for a long time. It is the only party which refused to join the INDIA bloc. Congress has strong disappointment over CPM's soft approach towards JD(S),” said Venugopal.

When JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy confirmed the party's decision to ally with NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the party refused to join the alliance on Friday. JD(S) Kerala unit will discuss the matter in its state committee meeting on October 7.

Responding to the media over CPI's move opposing Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad, the Congress leader declared that the election committee of the party will decide on the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.CPI members had objected to Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad during the national executive committee meeting on Friday.

CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar asked the party leadership to restrict Rahul from contesting against CPI in Wayanad as the left party is an ally of the INDIA bloc in the general elections. The discussions have triggered another political row in the state as UDF members criticised CPI's demand.