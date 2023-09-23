Kozhikode relaxes Nipah curbs, educational Institutions to reopen from Sept 25

Kozhikode: Schools and other educational institutions in Kozhikode district will reopen on Monday after nearly two-week long closure amid the Nipah virus outbreak. The district authority has granted permission to reopen the institutions for physical classes as the district continued to report zero positive cases for the eighth consecutive day.



As per the advisory issued by the district disaster management authority chairperson and district collector A Geetha, online classes will continue in the containment zones.

Students, teachers and other employees have been asked to strictly wear mask and use hand sanitiser. According to the guidelines, each institution must place the sanitiser at the entrance and classrooms.

The classes were switched to online from September 16 after the district authority imposed strict restrictions to contain the virus. Apart from schools and colleges, anganwadis and madrasas were also closed.