No new Nipah cases reported in Kozhikode

For the ninth day on the trot, no fresh Nipah cases were reported in Kozhikode on Sunday as five samples came back negative.

The health condition of those undergoing treatment for the viral disease is satisfactory and 915 people on the contact list are still in isolation, health authorities said.

Schools reopen

Schools and other educational institutions in Kozhikode district will reopen on Monday after a nearly two-week-long closure amid the Nipah virus outbreak.

As per the advisory issued by the district disaster management authority chairperson and district collector A Geetha, online classes will continue in the containment zones. Students, teachers and other employees have been asked to wear masks and use hand sanitiser. According to the guidelines, each institution must place the sanitiser at the entrance and in classrooms.