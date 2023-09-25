Five dead in auto-school bus collision at Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Five persons were killed in a head-on collision involving an autorickshaw and a school bus in Kasaragod on Monday.

The accident occurred at Pallathadka on Cherkala-Adkasthala State Highway in the Badiadka grama panchayat.

Four women passengers of the auto and the driver died in the accident. The school bus was returning after dropping the students.

The auto was totally destroyed in the collision. The auto driver was AH Abdul Rauf (64).

Four women from a family

Three of the passengers were sisters, Umaliuma (50), Beefathima Mogar (50) and Nabeesa (49). Their aunt Beefathima (64) also died on the spot.

They were going to a relative's house at Pallathadka. The mortal remains have been moved to the General Hospital at Kasaragod.