Karuvannur bank fraud: CPM councillor Aravindakshan in ED custody

Kochi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday took Vadakanchery municipal councillor and CPM leader P R Aravindakshan into custody in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case.

This is the first time a CPM leader has been taken into custody in the Karuvannur bank fraud case.

A member of the Vadakanchery CPM area committee and former local secretary, Aravindakshan is also the chairman of the municipal council's standing committee.

In Vadakanchery, Aravindakshan is widely regarded as MLA AC Moideen's confidante.

Aravindakshan had filed a complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station alleging he was assaulted by ED officers during interrogation.

He was summoned to the ED office in Kochi on September 12. Aravindakshan alleged that he was beaten repeatedly using a bamboo stick and was made to bend down and hit on the neck.

However, days after the interrogation, the ED stated that Aravindakshan's complaint did not hold water.