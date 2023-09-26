Kasaragod Assistant Collector, gunman injured as SUV crashes after somersault

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 07:32 PM IST
The IAS officer, Dilip K Kainikkara, fractured his left shoulder and injured his back in the accident. Photo: Special arrangement

Kasaragod: Kasaragod Assistant Collector Dilip K Kainikkara and his gunman Ranjith were injured when their car crashed after a somersault while trying to avoid another vehicle. Driver Gopalan escaped unhurt.

The accident happened at Chemnad Jama-ath Higher Secondary School junction on the Kanhangad-Kasaragod coastal highway, said police.

According to reports, Kainikkara, an IAS probationer and native of Changanacherry, fractured his left shoulder and injured his back in the accident. He and Ranjith, a native of Cheruvathur, are being treated at Kasaragod General Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

They were returning in the official car, an SUV, after attending the inauguration of the second phase digital survey at Bara village and a Tourism Day event at Thanchangad near Bekal. When the SUV neared the school junction, another car entered the highway from a pocket road, forcing Gopalan to apply sudden brakes to avoid a collision. The car somersaulted once and landed on the wheels in the impact.

They were taken to the General Hospital, 6km away. Collector Inbasekar K and other senior officials called on the two at the hospital. Kainikkara joined the Kasaragod collectorate in July.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout