Semi-paralytic man trampled to death by elephant herd near Cherambadi in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 08:36 PM IST
Villagers blockade Kozhikode-Ootty Road at Cherambadi, Wayanad in protest over the death of Kumar (inset) in an attack by an elephant herd on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A semi-paralytic man was trampled to death by an elephant herd at the inter-state border town of Koranchal near Cherambadi in Wayanad on Tuesday.

The victims, Kumar, a resident of Koranchal was crossing a plantation after buying provisions when he encountered an elephant herd around 2.30pm.

Kumar's neighbour, Ranjini Joy, said several herds were roaming the area since Monday morning.

In July, a woman was killed in an elephant attack in the same locality. “She was accompanying her daughter, a college student, to the nearby bus stop when an elephant herd attacked,” Ranjini remembered.

Kumar leaves his wife Radhika, daughter Sandhya and son Sanjay. The mortal remains will be handed over the family on Wednesday after a postmortem.

Villagers blockaded the Kozhikode-Ootty Road at Cherambadi in protest over the recurring elephant attacks in the region.

