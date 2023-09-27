'I will tell my needs, demands to those concerned': Greeshma after being released from prison

Alappuzha: Greeshma, the prime accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case, was released from jail after the High Court granted her conditional bail on Tuesday. She was released after her lawyers reached the Mavelikkara court with the order yesterday night.

Greeshma had been transferred to the Mavelikkara Special Sub-Jail from the Attakulangara Jail in Thiruvananthapuram on September 15.

Talking to media outside the jail, Greeshma said the next course of action would be decided accordingly. When asked about her request to transfer the case to Tamil Nadu, she said she would tell her needs and demands to those concerned and that she had nothing to say to the media.

When asked if she was sticking to her demand, she asked if it was not a matter before the court. Her lawyer too said to let matters before the court be decided by the court.

The incident

On October 31, 2022, Greeshma was arrested for murdering her ex-boyfriend Sharon Raj, a native of Parassala. Sharon's reluctance to back off from the relationship despite Greeshma's marriage being fixed with an army man drove her to call him to her house and give him medicine that had poison in it.

Police also arrested Greeshma's mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumar for being aides in the crime and destroying evidence. Both of them were granted bail earlier.

Greeshma called Sharon to her house on October 14, 2022, around 10.30 am. There she gave him a medicine that had pesticide mixed in it. Sharon, who was in critical condition, died on October 25, 2022, while undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Conditions for bail

A bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties for the same amount are required to be released on bail. The accused must be present on all days when the case is heard in the trial court. Greeshma's current address and phone number should be handed over to the investigating officer. The court has also directed that the accused should not interfere in the trial or influence the witnesses.