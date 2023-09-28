Two dead, four injured as car rams tree in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2023 08:50 AM IST Updated: September 28, 2023 11:01 AM IST
The car after ramming into a tree in Vanchippura near Kaipamangalam. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: Two youths were killed and four others suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a tree in Vanchippura near Kaipamangalam here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased are Kaipamangalam Pallithanam natives Mathilakath Veettil Mohammed’s son Abdul Haseeb (19) and Kunnungal Abdul Rasaq’s son Haris (19).

According to Kaipamangalam police, the accident happened on the Madani Kalam-Vanchippura stretch around 1 am. There were seven passengers in the car and all were friends.

The group were returning from a programme organised to celebrate Milad-Un-Nabi (Prophet Mohammed's birthday) near Chalingad, which is under 2 kilometres from the accident spot.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree on the roadside. Though all of them were rushed to a private hospital in Kodungallur, Haseeb and Harish succumbed,” said a police officer.

The injured are Valappad natives Abhay Krishna, Ananthu and Arjun and Kaipamangalam native Vishnu.

