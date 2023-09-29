Former Vadakara MLA M K Premnath passes away

Kozhikode: Former MLA and Lok Tantrik Janata Dal State Vice President M K Premnath passed away in a private hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. He was 74.



He has been in critical condition for the past few days and on ventilator support since Thursday.

He represented the Vadakara assembly constituency in 2006-11 period. He also served as the President of Vadakara Rural Bank.

Premnath hailed from Thattolikkara, near Chombala, Vatakara in Kozhikode.

He served as the Janata Dal Kozhikode district president and later as State General Secretary. He was elected as state President of ISO (Independent Students Organisation), the student wing of the Socialist Party and also as the Yuvajanatha state general secretary. He was also an advocate in the Vadakara Bar Association.

During the emergency period, he was brutally tortured by the police, the physical injuries sustained at the time affected his health throughout his life.

He was born to the then socialist leader from Eramala, the late Kunnambath Narayana Kurup and Patmavathy. His wife TC Prabha passed away 9 months back. He is survived by his daughter Dr Priya and son-in-law Kiran Krishna.

His body will be kept for public viewing at the Vadakara town hall at 12 pm and at JP Bhavan, LJD party office at Orkatery at 1.30 pm. The mortal remains will be taken to Mukkali by 3pm and later to Kunnambath house in Thattolikkara by 4pm. Cremation will be held at his residence at 6pm.