100gm MDMA seized from Kozhikode trio 'shooting weddings' in Bengaluru

Kozhikode: A gang of drug peddlers that operated in the guise of a crew shooting weddings in Bengaluru was busted by the Nallalam Police in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Feroke natives Kalathilthodi Prajosh (44) and Olassery Abhilash K (26), and Thirumughath Paramb P Bineesh, 29, from Kannadikkulam, Kolathara were arrested following a chase after they evaded a vehicle check.

The cops seized 100 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug, hidden inside tripods. The trio was returning from Bengaluru and had all photographic equipment, including camera, lights and cables to make their trip appear legitimate.

After a brief pursuit, a police team managed to stop them at Areecad, a suburban town en route to Feroke. Initially, the police did not find anything suspicious, but discovered the drugs during a thorough check of the vehicle.

“A detailed investigation is required to know where the drugs were distributed and how many times they brought it here,” said KA Bose, Inspector, Nallalam Police Station. The value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 4 lakhs.

The Nallalam Police was assisted in the operation by a DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) team led by Assistant Commissioner TP Jacob.