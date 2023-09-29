Onam bumper: Ticket sold in black market has won first prize, alleges TN native

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2023 07:04 AM IST
The lottery department has a special committee to check if the prize is won by people in other states. Photo: Manorama

Kottayam: A resident of Tamil Nadu filed a complaint that the first prize of the Kerala Onam bumper has been bagged by a ticket sold in a black market in Tamil Nadu. He added that the prize should not be given as the law states that Kerala state lotteries should not be sold in other states.

D Anburose, owner of Brinda Charitable Trust, has sent the complaint to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. According to the complaint, the lottery ticket that won the first prize was sold in some parts of Tamil Nadu on a commission basis by an agency in Kerala.

Anburose urged the Kerala government to use the prize money for charity purposes, as the person who made the sale in the black market received the prize.

The lottery department has a special committee to check if the prize is won by people in other states. The officials will hand over the prize money only after completing an investigation. "The Kerala lottery is not allowed to be sold in other states. However, we will have to hand over the money if the ticket has been bought from Kerala,” said an official from the lottery department.

