Two forest officials suspended for illegal felling and smuggling of trees in Idukki

Idukki: Two forest officials at Valara forest station in Idukki have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the illegal felling and smuggling of a huge number of trees from Pazhampallichal, Padicappa, Ozhuvathadam, and Kanjiraveli regions coming under the limit of Valara station of Neriamangalam range in Munnar Forest Division.

The suspension order was issued by Vigilance and Forest Intelligence's additional principal chief forest conservator Dr P Pugazhendi on September 27, 2023. The order says that it was found during the department-level inquiry conducted by officials of the Punalur flying squad that the deputy forest ranger at Valara forest station, Siji Mohammed had received payments via Google Pay from the wood dealer and first accused in the case (OR.6/223) registered in the station. The inquiry has also found that section forest officer K M Lalu has also been involved in corrupt practices including receiving bribes from wood dealers.

Both officers have been suspended pending an inquiry. It is learned from sources close to the forest department that the case bears a resemblance to the sensational Muttil forest plunder case in Wayanad, and infighting among officers has led to the inquiry and suspension of two officials. There was vast tree felling and the smuggling of wooden logs from the land without title deeds and only documents of possession of the land. Sources also say that the allegations regarding several other forest officials who are allegedly involved in the case have not been properly inquired into during the department-level inquiry.