Investors march to ex-min Shivakumar's house, claim they lost Rs 13 cr deposited in co-op society

Thiruvananthapuram: Claiming that they have lost Rs 13 crore invested in Thiruvananthapuram District Unemployed Social Welfare Cooperative Society, depositors protested in front of former minister V S Shivakumar's house.

The protest was led by depositors of Killipalam, Vellayani and Valiyathura branches. They claim that 300 investors have lost their money. They also allege that the society belongs to Shivakumar's benami (proxy). The society was inaugurated by Sivakumar in 2002.

The stir took place at the former Congress minister's house when the opposition UDF was preparing to protest against the political interference of the Central and state governments in the cooperative sector. UDF has also decided to organise a cooperative convention in Kochi.

Responding to the protest, Shivakumar said that it was an attempt to tarnish his image. He also said no one had coerced the depositors to park their money in co-operative society.

Meanwhile, the UDF has called a meeting of the associate leaders to discuss protest programmes on October 4. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, UDF convener M M Hassan, two representatives each from constituent parties and the cooperative sector will attend.

Further protest plans related to the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank fraud will also be decided at the meeting, sources said.