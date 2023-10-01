'Hologram seal with Commissioner's signature': Excise seize over 1,000 illicit liquor bottles from Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Excise sleuths on Sunday seized over 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor from Cheppad in Haripad here during an inspection.

One person was taken into custody. The inspection was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Excise department.

The accused Sudhindra Lal, of Erickavu, brewed and sold illicit liquor from a rented house.

The bottles had been stored to sell secretly as it is a holiday for liquor outlets on Sunday and Monday (October 2).

According to the officials, even a bottling unit had been set up. Fake labels, stickers and a hologram seal with the Commissioner's signature were also recovered from the spot.