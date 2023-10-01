KSEB disconnects power supply to KSRTC bus terminal in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has disconnected the power supply to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal at Thampanoor here on Saturday after the corporation failed to pay an electriciity bill of Rs 41,000. However, the connection was restored by the afternoon after the payment was made.

Operation of different services, including the reservation counter was affected as the KSEB pulled the fuse without any prior notice. The delay in the services also left the passengers in trouble.



There are four electricity connections at the Thampanoor KSRTC terminal. The other bills had been paid on time but the bill for the buildings that house offices including the the station master's office was not paid. On Saturday around 12.20 pm, KSEB officials from the Puthanchanda section reached the spot and pulled the fuse. As per the bill, October 30 was the power disconnection date.

Higher officials of the KSRTC, including the Assistant Transport Officer (ATO), came to know of bill arrears only after KSEB disconnected the power. The bill was settled immediately and the power connection was restored. As the reservation counter did not function, schedules of long-distance bus services were disrupted. Although the reservation charts were prepared by other depots, it took a while for the services to return to normal.

The ATO said that the depot had not run up any arrears and that there was no intimation about pulling the fuse.