Walayar sisters’ death: CBI allowed to examine phones of accused, girls' mother

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2023 01:01 PM IST
CBI office. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Palakkad: The POCSO court in Palakkad has allowed CBI to carry out a scientific examination of the mobile phones of the accused in the case related to the mysterious death of the Walayar sisters.

The court has also allowed the national probe agency to examine the mobile phone of the girl's mother. The court’s decision came on Saturday, following a petition filed by the CBI team which is investigating the case.

The CBI’s plea to sanction a lie test of the accused has been adjourned to November 30. Earlier, the defendants had informed the court that they were not ready to undergo the lie test.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout