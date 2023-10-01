Walayar sisters’ death: CBI allowed to examine phones of accused, girls' mother

Palakkad: The POCSO court in Palakkad has allowed CBI to carry out a scientific examination of the mobile phones of the accused in the case related to the mysterious death of the Walayar sisters.



The court has also allowed the national probe agency to examine the mobile phone of the girl's mother. The court’s decision came on Saturday, following a petition filed by the CBI team which is investigating the case.

The CBI’s plea to sanction a lie test of the accused has been adjourned to November 30. Earlier, the defendants had informed the court that they were not ready to undergo the lie test.