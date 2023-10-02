LED bulb lodged in infant's lung removed through rare surgical procedure

An LED bulb that got lodged in the lungs of a 7-month-old child has been successfully removed. The infant of Kottayam gained new life through a rare surgical procedure.

The parents had taken the infant to a private hospital in Kottayam after the baby experienced continuous coughing and breathing difficulties. During the examination, an object was found lodged in the lower part of the lungs. Soon, the infant was taken to the Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam for expert care. In the bronchoscopy examination conducted at the hospital, a red-coloured LED bulb was detected in the right lung. An expert team of doctors immediately conducted surgery and removed the object.

The preliminary assessment of the doctors is that the bulb may have reached inside the infant’s body from a toy. The doctors said that it was a rare instance and stressed the need for parents to pay greater attention to children’s play. Experts said that only things that do not pose a threat to children's lives should be given for play.

Earlier, the incident of an LED bulb from a toy mobile phone getting inside the lungs of a child was reported from Mumbai.