Hijab row: CPM distances itself from Anil Kumar's remarks

Kozhikode: The CPM on Tuesday rejected party state council member K Anil Kumar's remarks on hijab as personal.

"Anil Kumar's remarks are not in line with the party stance. Choice of attire is the right of the respective individual," CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said on Tuesday. Anil Kumar had stated that Malappuram girls were rejecting hijab today due to CPM's birth in Kerala. The remarks were made at an atheist conference organized by Essence Global in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPM MLA KT Jaleel and MP AM Ariff also strongly condemned Anil Kumar's statement.

"Getting rid of hijab is not a sign of development. The Communist Party has not persuaded any Muslim girl to abandon the hijab. Projecting one's personal opinion as the party's will lead to misunderstanding," Jaleel said in a Facebook post.

Muslim Students Federation leader Fatima Tahlia also slammed Anil Kumar for his comments.

"The CPM, which celebrates Muslim girls without hijab, as a feat must be riddled with Islamophobia. Not just sanghis, even saffron communists are allergic to hijab. CPM is RSS's A team in Kerala. BJP is just the B team," she said.