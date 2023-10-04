Take action against vloggers promoting use of modified vehicles: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to initiate appropriate action against those vloggers who were found promoting the use of modified vehicles.

The court found that through vlogs on YouTube and other online media, some vloggers were promoting the use of buses with modified LED lights, the court said.

The division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar also ordered action against owners and drivers of such vehicles.

"Take stringent action against vehicles, including government vehicles, which are being used in a public place without complying with the safety standards. Stringent action shall be taken against the use of altered vehicles in public places," the bench said in its order.

The court viewed photos and videos of the 'extensive modifications' promoted on YouTube by vloggers like ‘AJ Tourist Bus Lover’, ‘Nazru Vlogger’, 'Najeeb Zainuls' and ‘Motor Vlogger’.

The court gave the order while hearing the suo motu case initiated on a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the functioning of the safe zone project, which had witnessed over 40 major accidents, 758 major breakdowns and 536 minor breakdowns since November 2021.

