Speeding biker who killed student in Muvattupuzha slapped with KAAPA

Kochi: A 23-year-old youth who is accused of killing a college girl at Muvattupuzha by hitting her with a speeding bike was slapped with the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act (KAAPA). Anson Roy, Kizhakkemuttath, Enanalloor, was slapped with the stringent anti-goon law as he was involved in several other criminal cases. Anson was shifted to Viyyur Central Jail from Muvattupuzha Sub Jail following the invoking of KAAPA.

He was kept under judicial custody in the sub jail after he was arrested on charges of murdering R Namitha (19), a final year BCom student of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha. Another girl also suffered severe injuries in the case of reckless driving. Anson did not have a driving licence. The incident, which happened on July 26, had triggered public uproar.

Anson was slapped with KAAPA based on a report filed by District Police Chief Vivek Kumar as part of the Operation Dark Hunt, initiated to curb on anti-social people, a police statement said.

The youth is accused of murder attempt, manhandling, and trespassing in cases registered at Muvattupuzha and Vazhakulam police stations. He is charged with attempt to murder in a 2020 case relating to an incident in which he and his accomplices tried to kill an autorickshaw driver for questioning them for creating public nuisance after using drugs at Anikkad near Muvattupuzha.

He is also accused of attempting to murder employees of a bar at Manjalloor near Vazhakkulam.

Anson’s arrest was recorded under KAAPA and he was shifted to Viyyur jail by Kalloorkad police inspector K Unnikrishnan, civil police officers Basil Skariah, Sethukumar and K M Noushad.

Fatal accident

Namitha met with the fatal accident in front of Nirmala College when she was returning home after completing an examination. She was the daughter of Raghu R from Kunnakkal, Valakom in Ernakulam district.

Another student Anushree Raj, daughter of MD Jayarajan from Manimala, was injured in the accident. CCTV visuals of the accident showed the bike from Muvattupuzha hitting the two students while they crossed the road with caution. While one of the students was thrown into the air fell a few metres away, the other was carried on the bike for a few metres before crashing. Anson was also injured in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, Anson was making rounds near the college at high speed moments before the accident.