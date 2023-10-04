Kerala Governor presents Manorama Newsmaker 2022 Award to Shashi Tharoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2023 10:18 PM IST Updated: October 04, 2023 11:10 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor receives the Manorama Newsmaker 2022 Award from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Malayala Manorama Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew and KLM Axiva Finvest Executive Director Shibu Thekkumpuram also seen. Photo: Manorama

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the Manorama Newsmaker 2022 Award to Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Governor Khan hailed the Congress leader and the Thiruvananthapuram MP as one of the best parliamentarians. He said many see political posts as a matter of pride and power, but they should instead use the opportunity to serve the society.

Governor Khan also urged politicians to be compassionate toward the public.

In his reply, Tharoor said politicians should work to improve society and the country. He said one shouldn't strive for personal gains or monetary benefits.

Tharoor said the award will inspire him in his efforts to bring about positive changes in the society. He shared the experiences from his UN days when, as a 25-year-old, he helped migrants.

Tharoor emerged as the Newsmaker after securing the most votes from the public in January. The other finalists were award-winning singer Nanjiyamma, cricketer Sanju Samson and CPM leader E P Jayarajan.

