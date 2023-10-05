UDF resolves Congress-IUML fight over mayorship in Kannur Corporation

Kannur: A tussle between the Congress and its ally, IUML, over the post of Mayor in the Kannur Corporation is heading to a resolution following the intervention of the state leadership of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Following the intervention of Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, both Congress and IUML in the district have accepted a proposal regarding the change of guard in December. Kannur is the only UDF-controlled corporation in the state.

As per the agreement, the incumbent mayor, TO Monahan, will step down in December after three years at the helm to allow an IUML nominee to take his place. In exchange, IUML's K Shabeena will resign her Deputy Mayor post to be filled by the Congress.

The IUML, the second largest ally of UDF, has 13 seats in the 55-member local body. If Congress which has 20 seats steps aside in December, having completed three years, the IUML will have its Mayor for the remaining two years.

Congress and IUML have been at loggerheads over Mayorship as the IUML had been demanding an equal share of tenure, which the Congress contended.

After the Congress refused to hand over the Mayorship following the completion of the first half of the term, IUML launched an open protest. The IUML, including the deputy mayor, boycotted programmes organised by the corporation except for the council meeting.

IUML's search for a Mayor

Having got an assurance from the UDF, the district leadership of IUML is chalking out a plan to find the right candidate for the Mayor's post.

“We trust the UDF leadership and hope the Congress' mayor will step down by the first week of December as part of the change of guard,” said Abdul Kareem Chelery, district president of IUML. “We decided to put an end to the non-cooperation with Congress,” he said.

Martin George, president of Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) said there was no longer any confusion over the exchange of power in the corporation. “The UDF leadership has decided to hand over the mayorship to IUML. Congress has no different stand in it and the party is waiting for the official announcement from UDF state leadership,” he said.