This lottery agent is now a millionaire after unsold ticket in his shop wins first prize!

Atholi: A lottery agent from Atholi in Kozhikode has become a crorepati after an unsold ticket in his agency won the first prize of the Kerala government's Fifty Fifty lottery.

N K Gangadharan of Veloor is the agent whom luck favoured in the form of an unsold ticket on Wednesday. He won Rs 1 crore, the first prize of the lottery.

Gangadharan found out that he had won the lottery yesterday evening. However, it was past bank hours and he decided against revealing the information as he was afraid the ticket would not be safe. The news of his victory was revealed only after handing over the ticket to the Atholi branch of SBI on Thursday morning.

Gangadharan's Devika Store is situated near the Atholi grama panchayat office. In the same draw, six others who bought tickets from the agency won a prize of Rs 5,000 each.

Gangadharan was a bus conductor for 33 years. He has been running a stationery shop and lottery business in Atholi for the past four years. This is the first time in four years that the store has won the prize.