Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeks Vigilance probe against CM, daughter in monthly payment scam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2023 03:02 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2023 03:26 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan, Mathew Kuzhalnadan. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday filed a complaint with the Director of Vigilance seeking an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena in the monthly payment controversy.

He has demanded that a case be registered and probed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He further said he'll prove the initials 'P.V' mentioned in the diary of the finance officer of the black sand company is indeed that of Pinarayi Vijayan.

"All available evidence has been submitted and the way forward will be that of the law," said Kuzhalnadan, who was talking to reporters after filing a complaint with the Vigilance.

