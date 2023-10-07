Job fraud: CM alleges conspiracy against health minister's office

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that job fraud allegations against the health minister's office are part of a conspiracy. Addressing the LDF family meeting here on Saturday, he claimed that there are a group of people behind this conspiracy. He added that more fabricated stories will come up in future too.



Appreciating the health department's efforts to contain the Nipah virus outbreak, Pinarayi Vijayan noted that there are planned moves to defame the department.

“Police have confirmed that the health minister's staff member who allegedly received money from the complainant was not in the state capital on the date mentioned in the complaint. But even after this, the health minister's office continued to remain under fire. So there is no doubt that some people have hatched a conspiracy to frame the health minister's office in the job fraud case,” said CM.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan also alleged conspiracy against the health minister's office and noted that the health minister's personal staff member Akhil Mathew's name was dragged into the case. He added that those who are in police custody over the case have no connection with the party or LDF.