UDF to hold public hearings against state govt in all 140 Assembly constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced elaborate programmes in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala to counter the ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ of the state government.

While the government is planning to publicise its achievements at the ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, the UDF is seeking to create awareness among the people about the 'real' situation in the state by holding public hearings and meetings.

The UDF’s hearings will take place during November and December. “A coordination committee meeting of the UDF to be conducted early in November will finalise the programme,” said UDF convenor M M Hassan.

As a build-up to the public hearings, UDF will organise a convention of cooperatives under the Front in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16. The convention, which will discuss the massive Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam and related issues, will be held under the aegis of a recently set up cooperative protection alliance. This body’s president is Karakulam Krishna Pillai of the Congress and its convenors are P Abdul Hameed of the Muslim League and M P Saju of the CMP. The convention will raise the slogan, ‘Protect investors and imprison robbers’.

The UDF has also announced a siege of the Secretariat on October 18, raising issues such as allegations of corruption against the government, breakdown of law and order, monthly bribes, inflation, farmers’ woes, threats posed by wild animals, the KSRTC crisis and widespread use of drugs. The siege is part of the ‘Ration Shop to Secretariat’ stir currently being carried out by the UDF.