Hijab row: Rights activist VP Zuhra abused for calling out misogynist comment

Kozhikode: A man hurled abuses at V P Zuhra, the women's rights activist and founder of the progressive Muslim women's movement 'Nisa' after she called out the misogynist statement made by a Samastha leader.



During a programme organised by the Kudumbasree unit at Nallalam Government High School here on Sunday, Zuhra criticised Samastha State Secretary Ummer Faizi Mukkom for his recent statement that Muslim women who do not wear hijab are those with loose morals.

"Faizi's statement is objectionable. To wear or not to wear a hijab is a personal choice. Even If I remove my hijab, I will remain Zuhra," she said during her speech at the function that marked the beginning of the Kudumbasree campaign 'Thirike Schoolil' (Return to School). Nearly 200 Kudumbasree members attended the function. Zuhra filed a complaint against school PTA president Shahul Hameed who attended the function.

Apparently enraged by her criticism, Hameed entered the hall and started shouting at Zuhra, she said in her complaint to the Nallalam police. By then, she had finished her speech and was preparing to leave the venue.

"He entered the hall from outside, started to shout at me and abuse me verbally," Zuhra told Onmanorama. "He used abusive language to insult me in front of the attendees," she said. "I have complained to the police," she added.

"We have started a primary probe into it and will decide whether or not to register a case based on the probe report," a police officer from Nallalam station told Onanorama.

This is not the first time that progressive Muslim leaders have come under attack for their political stance. Recently, C H Mustafa Moulavi, an Islamic scholar who advocates gender parity in the religion, filed a complaint with the Cyber police saying he was facing threats and verbal abuses from strangers after a person identified as Ameen Mahe posted his photograph with a provocative message on Facebook.