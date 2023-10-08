2 injured in drunken brawl in bus at Wayanad, 5 arrested

Wayanad: Five people were arrested on Sunday in connection with a drunken brawl that broke out in a private bus late Saturday night. According to police, a clash broke out between two groups, which were under the influence of alcohol, on a bus en route to Pulppalli from Sulthan Bathery. Two of them sustained injuries, one of them grievously.



The accused are Appu (21), Kuttan (33), Sivan (25), Sudhi (24) and Subeesh (28), all natives of Irulam tribal settlement near Pulppalli.

The injured -- Niju (37) and Surendran (57), both natives of Orkkadavu, Irulam near Pulppalli -- were returning home after work from Sulthan Bathery. The incident took place when the vehicle reached Ariyappalli near Pulppalli.

Niju's veins on the right hand were cut during the attack. He was shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode and had to undergo surgery on Sunday. Surendran got injured while trying to prevent the attack against Niju and was admitted to a private hospital at Kalpetta.

Forensic and fingerprint experts examined the bus on Sunday. Pulppalli station inspector Ananthakrishnan A and Sub Inspector Manoj are investigating the case. Relevant IPC sections, including attempt to murder, have been slapped on the accused.