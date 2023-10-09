Police register fresh case in multi-crore Fashion Gold scam

Kannur: The police have registered one more case in connection with the multi-crore Fashion Gold scam involving Muslim League leader and former Manjeshwaram MLA M C Kamaruddin. The fresh case was registered against T K Pookkoya Thangal, managing director of Fashion Gold International, based on a complaint of a woman hailing from Kunjimanagalam here who allegedly lost Rs 2.17 lakh in the fraud.

As per the complaint lodged by Mansoora, of Bilavindakath house, Kovvapuram, Kunjimanagalam, she deposited 83.37 gram gold at Fashion Gold International as the firm offered higher monthly returns. However, the firm neither paid her any interest nor gave her back the deposit. She made the investment on August 21, 2014, the complaint stated.

She had earlier approached the Payyannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against the investment fraud and the court ordered to initiate an investigation into the incident. Payyannur police registered an FIR against the managing director of the firm for cheating the woman.

Payyannur Inspector Melbin Jose said that cases registered earlier in connection with the scam had been handed over to the Crime Branch. Hence, the fresh case would also be taken over by the same team, he added.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch registered 168 cases in connection with the scam and named 34 accused in the case. With the intention of defrauding investors, the accused started accepting deposits in 2008, offering attractive returns. The company had allegedly duped investors of Rs 26.15 crore. Reportedly, the company accepted deposits from around 700 persons.

In August, the government issued an order to attach the assets of the accused, under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.