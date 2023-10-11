'B Company' gangster POCSO Basheer, 12 others held for petrol bomb attack in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Police have arrested 13 gangsters, including members of the notorious 'B Company', for a petrol bomb attack at a jeep in front of the Government Medical College Hospital here in the early hours on Tuesday.

Notorious criminal and gang leader, POCSO Basheer Kinarullakanty (42) from Poovattuparamba, was among those taken into custody. One of the gangsters, Arjun, who was injured in the attack and admitted to the MCH, has also been arrested.

A Special Action Group under Deputy Commissioner of Police KE Baiju and a team from the Medical College Police led by Inspector Benny Lalu nabbed the gangsters.

The other gangsters, who were arrested in connection with the incident: Shahabas Ashraf (25), Kelan Paramb Askar (35) Kodenchery Veettil Fawas (24) Abdul Rasik (40), Purayil Shahul Hameed (20), Mele Arayankod Muneer (42), Theerthakkunn Arun (25), Mohammed Ajnas (23) Kalary Purayil Arshad (25) and Yasar Arafath (28).

Basheer's 'B Company'

According to the police, all the accused were linked to several criminal cases in Kozhikode. The 'B Company' is a gang based out of Poovattuparamba, said the police.

Basheer is accused in several cases, including those under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) registered at the Medical College, Mavoor and Kunnamangalam police stations.

The police said Basheer used to claim to be a state committee member of the Forward Bloc, a left-wing political organisation. Arun is accused of a petrol bomb attack at a CPM worker's house under the Chevayur police station limit.

Continuation of gang war

Members of the 'B Company and another gang had clashed at Poovattuparamba Monday night. While the injured gangsters were being taken to the Medical College Hospital, the rival gang chased them and hurled the petrol bombs on their jeep, the police said. Taxi and ambulance drivers in the parking area doused the fire.

The provocation for the clash is understood to be the arrest of gangster Ajmal by the Kunnamangalam Police allegedly based on information from Basheer's B Company.