Several injured in wild elephant's rampage in Kannur; Forest officials say tranquillisation not possible

Kannur: The Forest department has initiated action to scare away the wild elephant which strayed into the residential areas of Ulikkal here on Wednesday. The department deployed a team here after six people were injured while fleeing from the tusker. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.



Though the Ulikkal has been placed on high alert, people are camping in the town to witness the forest department's operation. The team deployed here is bursting crackers to shoo the elephant away. According to the officials, firing tranquiliser shots is not possible as the elephant may run amok by posing a threat to the people.

Meanwhile, forest minister A K Saseendran said that priority is given to driving the elephant back into the forest.

The forest officials have been trying to scare away the elephant to a cashew nut farm from the town. But their efforts failed as the jumbo ran amok and moved to a small forest near a mosque, which is only 20 metres away from the residential area. The forest department assumed that the elephant strayed into the residential area from the Karnataka forest range.

Manorama News reported that the wild tusker is traced 800 metre away from the town. It is learnt that even after retreating to the forest path, the elephant is roaming in the area. The elephant destroyed a compound wall of a house while running amok in the residential area. The forest officials are monitoring the elephant's movements.