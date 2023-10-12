CISF official suspended for links with gold smuggling racket

Karipur: An official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was on Thursday suspended for his alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

CISF assistant commandant Naveen was suspended after a probe by Kerala Police confirmed his involvement with a gold smuggling racket operating at Kozhikode International Airport.

A team led by district police chief Sujit Das IPS uncovered Naveen's links with the gold smuggling racket. According to the probe team, Naveen coordinated the gold smuggling over 60 times for the kingpin Koduvally Rafeeq. The police said that Naveen received Rs 60,000 as commission for each gold smuggling operation.

On October 5, police arrested three carriers and seized gold hidden inside air horns brought in as baggage. Kondotty native Faizal, who arrived to collect the gold, was also held. During the interrogation, Faizal revealed the involvement of baggage handler Sharaf Ali in the crime. After questioning Sharaf Ali, police confirmed the role of CISF official Naveen and a group of customs officials.

Police assume that the gang had smuggled gold worth Rs 25-30 crore through the airport. A team led by DySP Moosa Vallikkadan had inspected Naveen's residence in Kondotty near the airport on Wednesday.